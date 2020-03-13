UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Believes US Army Might Have Brought COVID-19 To Wuhan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Believes US Army Might Have Brought COVID-19 to Wuhan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US army might have brought the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to China's Wuhan, the city where the virus was first detected in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the Names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!" Zhao tweeted.

The statement was a response to the director of the US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, admitting on Wednesday that some Americans who seemingly died from influenza were subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei province, in late December. China claims the most of confirmed cases - over 80,900, including over 3,000 deaths.

As of now, the peak of the epidemic in China is over, with the country registering no new cases in any city of Hubei province, except Wuhan, over the past week. Yet, the outbreak is ramping up across other countries of the world, with the World Health Organization now calling it a pandemic.

