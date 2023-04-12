Close
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin Calls On US To Explain Military-Biological Activities Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin Calls on US to Explain Military-Biological Activities Abroad

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) China has called on the United States to explain its military-biological activities abroad and observe its international obligations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's upper house approved the final report of a parliamentary commission on the US biological program in Ukraine. The lower house approved the document on Tuesday. The paper is a result of the commission's one-year investigation.

"We reiterate our calls on the United States to faithfully observe their international obligations and provide comprehensive explanations on its military-biological activity within the country and abroad," Wang told a press conference.

According to Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament, there are at least 30 US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The official also said that that the Pentagon was the main commissioner of studies at such laboratories, which may be used for military purposes, including against Russia.

