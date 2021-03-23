UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador In Light Of Xinjiang Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:43 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador in Light of Xinjiang Sanctions

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that it summoned UK Ambassador to Beijing Caroline Wilson on Tuesday to express protest over the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials for the alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The EU ambassador was summoned earlier in the day.

"China's deputy foreign minister, Qin Gang, summoned UK Ambassador to Beijing Caroline Wilson on March 23 to express the Chinese government's resolute protest and strongly condemn the UK's unilateral sanctions against China under the pretext of the so-called human rights issue in Xinjiang," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qin also reaffirmed China's unwavering to protect national sovereignty and safety.

"China will provide a necessary fair answer to the erroneous actions of the British side," the statement read on.

