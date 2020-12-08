Chinese Foreign Ministry Summons US Diplomat in Wake of Fresh US Sanctions Over Hong Kong

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang summoned the US charge d'affaires in Beijing in the wake of US sanctions against 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang summoned the US charge d'affaires in Beijing in the wake of US sanctions against 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The 14 designated individuals include Vice-Chairpersons of 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee Dafeng Cai, Jianming Cao, Zhu Chen, Padma Choling and Weihua Wu among others, US the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Zheng Zeguang, Chinese vice foreign minister, summoned Robert W.

Forden, the charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Beijing, on Tuesday to express solemn protest over the US sanctions against 14 deputy chairmen of China's National People's Congress," the statement read.

"The US side's actions are a serious violation of the basic principles of international relations, seriously interfered with China's domestic affairs, seriously damaged China-US relations. It's unreasonable and very serious. The Chinese side expresses strong anger and condemnation," Zheng said in the statement.