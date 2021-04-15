UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Ministry Tells UK To Investigate Own War Crimes In Iraq, Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:44 PM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the United Kingdom on Thursday to probe the crimes committed by its soldiers during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and bring those responsible to justice

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the United Kingdom on Thursday to probe the crimes committed by its soldiers during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and bring those responsible to justice.

On Monday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on London not to pass the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which grants UK soldiers and law enforcement officials immunity from prosecution for crimes committed abroad, including torture and murder. According to Bachelet, the adoption of this law would violate the kingdom's obligations under international law, including the Convention against Torture.

"Regrettably, some Western countries including the UK, are in the habit of politicizing human rights issues and applying double standards," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, adding "We urge the UK to conduct thorough investigations into its atrocities including the abuse and harming of innocent civilians during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, [and] hold those guilty of international crimes accountable."

The diplomat said that Beijing had repeatedly expressed its concerns over serious human rights violations by some Western powers in countries including Afghanistan and Iraq.

