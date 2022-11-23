UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware Of Formula 1 Cancellation In Shanghai Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that he had not been informed that one of the stages of the Formula 1 racing championship in 2023, scheduled to take place in Shanghai in April, would be canceled due to China's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

"I am unaware of the mentioned situation. I recommend contacting the relevant competent authorities regarding your question," Zhao told a briefing.

China has been adhering to the zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy since the beginning of the pandemic, which stipulates the introduction of strict control measures and the enforcement of lockdowns in districts and cities even with a relatively low incidence of the disease.

The epidemiological situation in China has been worsening in recent months due to numerous local outbreaks of COVID-19, prompting a number of cities, Shanghai included, to go into lockdowns and force people to undergo PCR testing daily.

