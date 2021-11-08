UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware Of Reports Of Mock-Ups Of US Ships

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:22 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday he was unaware of alleged mock-ups shaped like US Navy ships in China's Xinjiang province

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday he was unaware of alleged mock-ups shaped like US Navy ships in China's Xinjiang province.

The US Naval Institute (USNI), an independent military news forum, published on Sunday photos provided by satellite imagery firm Maxar, allegedly showing full-scale outlines of a US aircraft carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in the Taklamakan desert in the country's northwest.

The mock-ups are reported to be made for missile target practice.

"I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," Wang said during a press conference.

The Chinese Defense Ministry has not yet responded to Sputnik's inquiry about the reports.

