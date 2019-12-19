UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware Of Woman Detained For Trespassing On Trump's Residence

Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:33 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware of Woman Detained for Trespassing on Trump's Residence

Beijing has no information as to whether the woman detained in the United States for trespassing onto the territory of President Donald Trump's residence is a Chinese citizen, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Beijing has no information as to whether the woman detained in the United States for trespassing onto the territory of President Donald Trump's residence is a Chinese citizen, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to the Miami Herald, the 56-year-old woman who was arrested Wednesday for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's private South Florida club, is a Chinese national. Jing Lu was spotted on the club territory and asked to leave by staff, but she came back to take photos, a spokesman for the Palm Beach Police Department was quoted as saying.

"For the time being, I have no information in this regard.

I can just say that the Chinese government requires its citizens to respect local legislation and not engage in illegal activities," the spokesman said when asked to confirm the detainee's nationality.

The arrest mirrors a similar incident that took place at Mar-a-Lago in late March this year when Chinese national Yujing Zhang made her way onto the grounds, evading Secret Service agents. When she was apprehended, her bag was found to contain numerous electronic devices and passports, as well as a thumb drive containing what appeared to be malware. Zhang was sentenced to eight months behind bars for trespassing in November.

