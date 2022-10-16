Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China is calling on Chinese citizens to leave the territory of Ukraine, the Global Times newspaper reports citing a ministry statement.

The foreign ministry, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, urged Chinese citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine, adding that the embassy could help evacuate people.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that Beijing hoped for a speedy de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine in light of the strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure were carried out throughout this week.