UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges International Community To Ignore Coronavirus Rumors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges International Community to Ignore Coronavirus Rumors

China is transparent and open regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and the international community should not believe false rumors about the virus, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said during an online briefing on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) China is transparent and open regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and the international community should not believe false rumors about the virus, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said during an online briefing on Thursday.

Following the outbreak, media outlets all over the world reported that China was deliberately underreporting the mortality and confirmed case figures. John Mackenzie, a senior expert from the World Health Organization (WHO), continued this line on Wednesday, saying that China provided "very poor reporting" on coronavirus at the beginning of the outbreak.

"We paid attention to some rumors and lies around the outbreak, which are worse than the virus itself. You probably have noticed that that the director-general of WHO [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] recently expressed the hope that all parties would not believe the rumors and spread them," Hua said.

The spokeswoman added that in some countries, authorities were already making efforts to hold accountable those responsible for reporting fake rumors.

"China's responsible attitude, openness and transparency, as well as decisive and serious measures to counter the spread of the virus, have been recognized by the entire international community," the diplomat said.

According to the latest data, the new strain of China-born coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries since December. The epidemic has already left over 28,000 people infected and over 560 dead, the vast majority of them in China.

Related Topics

Dead World Poor China December Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria's OMV Invested About $770Mln Into Nord Str ..

42 seconds ago

Second Coronavirus Patient in South Korea Makes Fu ..

45 seconds ago

UAE’s gestures of support moved Chinese to tears ..

16 minutes ago

Scarlett Johansson says acting with kids is quite ..

20 minutes ago

Illegal plots allotment case: NAB put on notice on ..

46 seconds ago

Imran Khan himself is opposition against his own g ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.