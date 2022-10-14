UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Seoul, Pyongyang To Avoid Further Escalation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Seoul, Pyongyang to Avoid Further Escalation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) China is urging both Seoul and Pyongyang to seek political settlement of their confrontation and avoid further escalation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday, after reports that South Korea unilaterally imposed sanctions against North.

Earlier in the day, media reported that South Korea imposed sanctions against 15 North Korean individuals and 16 organizations in response to Pyongyang's recent launch of missiles. It is the first unilateral sanctions package in five years introduced by Seoul.

"All parties need to face the crux of the persistent impasse on the Korean Peninsula squarely, continue to seek a political settlement, avoid a spiral of escalation and work to create conditions for the resumption of meaningful dialogue," the diplomat said during a briefing.

Employees of North Korean shipping firms and companies connected with its nuclear program were put onto Seoul's new sanctions list.

Pyongyang has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Mao Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea September Media All

Recent Stories

Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

19 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

27 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

35 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.