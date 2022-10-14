Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Seoul, Pyongyang to Avoid Further Escalation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) China is urging both Seoul and Pyongyang to seek political settlement of their confrontation and avoid further escalation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday, after reports that South Korea unilaterally imposed sanctions against North.

Earlier in the day, media reported that South Korea imposed sanctions against 15 North Korean individuals and 16 organizations in response to Pyongyang's recent launch of missiles. It is the first unilateral sanctions package in five years introduced by Seoul.

"All parties need to face the crux of the persistent impasse on the Korean Peninsula squarely, continue to seek a political settlement, avoid a spiral of escalation and work to create conditions for the resumption of meaningful dialogue," the diplomat said during a briefing.

Employees of North Korean shipping firms and companies connected with its nuclear program were put onto Seoul's new sanctions list.

Pyongyang has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.