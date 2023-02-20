UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges US To Stop Spreading Misinformation About China-Russia Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Spreading Misinformation About China-Russia Ties

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) It is the United States that pumps the Ukraine conflict with arms, not China, that is why Washington should stop shifting responsibility for fueling the conflict and spreading misinformation regarding military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday.

"We urge the United States to seriously rethink its actions and deeds, take more practical steps to defuse the situation and facilitate peace negotiations, and also stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information," he said at a regular briefing.

The diplomat also said that the whole international community sees who urged dialogue for peace, and who added fuel to the fire and provoked confrontation.

"The US, and not China, constantly supplies weapons to the battlefield. The US has no right to give China orders and instructions, we will also never accept instructions and even threats and pressure by the US regarding Russia-China relations. China's policy on the Ukraine issue comes down to one phrase: to promote reconciliation and facilitate negotiations," he said.

Wang added that China would continue to uphold dialogue efforts and play a constructive role to defuse the crisis.

On Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that China mulled the possibility to provide "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition. Until now, he said, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Beijing United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

1 hour ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

3 hours ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.