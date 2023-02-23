UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Washington To Tell Truth About Nord Stream Explosions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The US intelligence information about alleged supplies of Chinese weapons to Russia is nothing but slander, Washington had better share true data on the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that China mulled the possibility of providing "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition, adding that until now, private Chinese firms have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it was the United States, not China, who was pumping the Ukraine conflict with arms. The Kremlin, in turn, said Beijing had resolutely denied allegations about China's plans to help Russia with the supply of weapons and there is nothing to add to the matter.

"The so-called US intelligence (on the supply of Chinese weapons to Russia) is nothing more than a fabrication, slander and defamation of China," Wang told reporters, adding that if the US has has any intelligence that is really valuable, then it should "provide more truthful information about the explosions at Nord Stream.

From the very beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, China has firmly spoke in favor of dialogue and peace. In its own way, Beijing sought peace and advocated negotiations, played a constructive role in mitigating the situation and resolving the crisis, the diplomat added.

Last September 2022, blasts hit three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.

Earlier in February, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

