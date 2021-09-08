Chinese Foreign Ministry Welcomes 'Positive' Promises of Taliban, Awaits Fulfillment

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) China approves the positive promises made by the Taliban (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) and hopes they will all be upheld, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"The Taliban movement has recently expressed a positive stance on a range of questions including forming the government, counter terrorism, friendly relations with neighbors, and we welcome it. The main thing is fulfillment of specific actions," the minister said, as quoted by the press office.

Two main points to be addressed by the Islamist group, according to Wang, are the creation of a broad and inclusive political structure, and a decisive fight against terrorism.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that the Taliban would be able to learn historical lessons and interact

with all the ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan as part of the mission of the temporary government. China also expects the militants to honor their commitments fairly and aspire to international recognition.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced that the new interim government was formed with Mullah Hasan Akhund at helm.