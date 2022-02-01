Chinese, French oil majors seal deal for Uganda megaproject

Chinese and French oil giants sealed a landmark $10-billion deal on Tuesday to develop Uganda's energy resources and build a vast regional oil pipeline, a megaproject that has incensed environmental groups

The so-called Final Investment Decision was announced at a ceremony in Kampala by the heads of France's TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

"Today is the day we commit to invest $10 billion in the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects and the 1,443-km long pipeline," TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

The project aims to exploit the huge crude oil reserves at Lake Albert, a 160-kilometre (100-mile) natural border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The oil would be pumped from landlocked Uganda through a 1,443-kilometre (900-mile) heated pipeline -- said to become the longest of its type when completed -- through Tanzania to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga.

Pouyanne described the controversial pipeline as a "masterpiece" of a project, although critics charge that it threatens livelihoods and fragile ecosystems in the heart of Africa.

"From today with the FID, the project will fully enter into the construction phase," he said.

CNOOC Uganda president Chen Zhuobiao said: "Achieving FID is a first step towards achieving first oil and unlocking opportunities for investment and development of Uganda and the whole region."The ceremony was also attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania's Vice President Philip Mpango.