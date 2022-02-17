UrduPoint.com

Chinese, French Presidents Discuss Ukrainian Crisis - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and reiterate the importance of peaceful resolution, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported. 

Xi told Macron, as quoted in the report, that "all sides should adhere to the main course of political resolution, fully use multilateral formats, including the Normandy format, and pursue a comprehensive resolution of the Ukrainian crisis by means of dialogue and negotiations."

Western countries continue to allege that Russia is preparing an attack against Ukraine, citing a troop buildup on the border.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Moscow was withdrawing some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus have ended while others were going on as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish up on Sunday.

Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, stressing that its own security is jeopardized by NATO's increasing presence near Russian borders. Macron traveled to Moscow and Kiev last week for top-level talks on the tensions on the border.

