Chinese Fund Launches Social Campaign Against Bullying in Schools

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The China Children and Teenagers' Fund has launched a nationwide social campaign to protect children from bullying at schools and assist about 1 million pupils and their families in dealing with the issue.

According to the fund, the issue of bullying at schools has been actively discussed in China over the year, following several attacks in Primary schools across the country. In addition, educational institutions fail to tackle the issue and victims of bullying do not find support from their families, as parents often ignore their difficulties or are not able to establish relations based on trust. As a result, these children cannot make a difference between what is bad or good and become cruel, isolated from society and unpredictable in an attempt to protect themselves.

The fund stated that the campaign was implemented in cooperation with the Beijing-based legal firm, Yingke, and aimed at helping children and teenagers form the right moral values, worldview and attitude toward life, as well as learn to respect and value their life, and protect them through educational and legal services.

It also should reduce the number of incidents in which minors are harassed and abused. Within the framework of the program, the fund's specialists will give lectures on psychology and law in over 1,000 schools all over the country.

The bullying problem has existed in China for years. According to the China Daily newspaper, citing the country's Supreme People's Procuratorate, over 3,000 students involved in campus bullying have been detained over the last year. In October, Beijing decided to amend the Minors Protection Law, which focuses on school bullying, with articles on establishing a special system at schools to prevent the problem and inform victims' parents or guardians promptly.