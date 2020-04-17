Chinese GDP Decreases By 6.8% Year-on-Year In Q1 2020 - National Bureau Of Statistics
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:30 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Chinese GDP has fallen by 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
"According to the preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) of China was 20,650.
4 billion Yuan [about $3 trillion] in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 6.8 percent at comparable prices," the bureau said in a report.
This is the first recorded GDP decrease in China since 1992, when Beijing started to publish official statistics.