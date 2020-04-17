Chinese GDP Decreases by 6.8% Year-on-Year in Q1 2020 - National Bureau of Statistics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Chinese GDP has fallen by 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

"According to the preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) of China was 20,650.

4 billion Yuan [about $3 trillion] in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 6.8 percent at comparable prices," the bureau said in a report.

This is the first recorded GDP decrease in China since 1992, when Beijing started to publish official statistics.