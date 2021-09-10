UrduPoint.com

Chinese, German Leaders Discuss Afghanistan In Phone Call - State Media

Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed recent developments in Afghanistan over the phone and expressed willingness to cooperate on the issue, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported Friday.

Merkel outlined her position on the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as proposing to strengthen coordination with China in the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, the report said.

Xi reiterated Beijing's commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries but said that China was ready to work with the international community, including Germany, towards peace and stability in Afghanistan, as cited in the report.

Earlier on Friday, Xi spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders discussed national interests and the competition between the two countries, and agreed to maintain regular contacts on a number of issues of mutual interest.

