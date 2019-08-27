UrduPoint.com
Chinese, German Woodcut Painting To Be Displayed In NW China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:37 PM

A woodcut painting exhibition displaying works of Chinese and German artists will open on Sept. 3 in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

YINCHUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A woodcut painting exhibition displaying works of Chinese and German artists will open on Sept. 3 in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A total of 192 paintings by 30 German artists, including Johannes auf der Lake and Peter Angermann, and 34 Chinese artists including Guang Jun will be on display.

The exhibition, to be held at MOCA Yinchuan, will last for two months.

Several woodcut painting exhibitions have been held in Yinchuan over the past three years, displaying works of Chinese, American, British and Italian artists.

