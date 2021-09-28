Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in Educational Institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Chinese government plans to actively combat child abuse in educational institutions, according to the Outline on the Development of Chinese Children (2021-2030) published on Tuesday by the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

The problem of bullying in schools has been openly and actively discussed in Chinese society in recent years after a series of attacks in Primary schools in different provinces of the country. Educational institutions have been constantly criticized for their failure to prevent bullying by peers and even teachers.

If bullying is not combated, psychologically unstable and offended people, holding a grudge against society, grow up. They take revenge by attacking those who are the most vulnerable, namely students of primary schools or kindergartens.

The new policy aims "to strengthen the comprehensive fight against bullying against students," the document said.

The government plans to improve the necessary inter-agency cooperation mechanisms to address the existing problem, to create a civilized and safe environment on the territory of educational institutions, to strengthen ideological, moral, legal and mental health education, as well as to develop students' healthy personality and social communication skills.

In 2019, the China Children and Teenagers' Fund launched a national social campaign to protect children and teenagers from bullying in schools.

According to official figures for 2017, the incidence of bullying among primary and secondary school students in mainland China reached 25.8%. In the modern sense, bullying is divided into several types, including verbal abuse, physical and sexual abuse, cyberbullying, and social isolation.