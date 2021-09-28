UrduPoint.com

Chinese Government Plans To Fight Child Abuse In Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in Educational Institutions

Chinese government plans to actively combat child abuse in educational institutions, according to the Outline on the Development of Chinese Children (2021-2030) published on Tuesday by the State Council of the People's Republic of China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Chinese government plans to actively combat child abuse in educational institutions, according to the Outline on the Development of Chinese Children (2021-2030) published on Tuesday by the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

The problem of bullying in schools has been openly and actively discussed in Chinese society in recent years after a series of attacks in Primary schools in different provinces of the country. Educational institutions have been constantly criticized for their failure to prevent bullying by peers and even teachers.

If bullying is not combated, psychologically unstable and offended people, holding a grudge against society, grow up. They take revenge by attacking those who are the most vulnerable, namely students of primary schools or kindergartens.

The new policy aims "to strengthen the comprehensive fight against bullying against students," the document said.

The government plans to improve the necessary inter-agency cooperation mechanisms to address the existing problem, to create a civilized and safe environment on the territory of educational institutions, to strengthen ideological, moral, legal and mental health education, as well as to develop students' healthy personality and social communication skills.

In 2019, the China Children and Teenagers' Fund launched a national social campaign to protect children and teenagers from bullying in schools.

According to official figures for 2017, the incidence of bullying among primary and secondary school students in mainland China reached 25.8%. In the modern sense, bullying is divided into several types, including verbal abuse, physical and sexual abuse, cyberbullying, and social isolation.

Related Topics

Education China 2017 2019 Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreig ..

Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreign Affairs - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Gazprom Ready to Consider New Long-Term Contracts ..

Gazprom Ready to Consider New Long-Term Contracts to Fulfill European Gas Demand ..

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam, Russia Agreed to Deepen Energy Cooperatio ..

Vietnam, Russia Agreed to Deepen Energy Cooperation - Vietnamese Foreign Ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About US Desire ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About US Desire to Use Russian Bases in Centra ..

31 minutes ago
 European Parliament President Says German Election ..

European Parliament President Says German Elections Testify to Stability of Euro ..

31 minutes ago
 Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contra ..

Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contract Requires No Retaliation - K ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.