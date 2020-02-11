(@FahadShabbir)

The Chinese government and military have never participated in the cybertheft of trade secrets and Beijing strongly opposes all kinds of cybercrime, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, one day after the US government indicted four Chinese military officers for hacking the credit reporting agency Equifax's system and stealing personal information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Chinese government and military have never participated in the cybertheft of trade secrets and Beijing strongly opposes all kinds of cybercrime, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, one day after the US government indicted four Chinese military officers for hacking the credit reporting agency Equifax's system and stealing personal information.

"The Chinese government's position on the issue of cybersecurity is always consistent and clear. We strongly oppose all forms of cybercrime and hacking, and oppose them in accordance with all legal norms," Geng said.

The spokesman added that China does not engage in any form of state-sponsored cybercrime.

"China is an adamant cybersecurity advocate. The Chinese government, army or any related persons have never participated in the cybertheft of trade secrets," Geng remarked.

On Monday, US Attorney General William Barr informed reporters that four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army had been indicted for breaking into Equifax's systems in 2017 and stealing the Names and social security numbers of at least 150 million US citizens.

In response to these claims, Geng accused Washington of having a double standard on cybersecurity and conducting its own cyberattacks on foreign nations.

"It is a well-known fact that for a long time, the US government and associated organizations, in violation of international laws and the basic norms of international relations, have carried out large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyberthefts of confidential information, espionage and surveillance against foreign governments, enterprises and individuals," the spokesman said.

Geng also cited the cases of WikiLeaks founder Justin Assange and former CIA contractor Edward Snowden as examples of Washington's hypocrisy over cybersecurity. Beijing has repeatedly demanded that Washington cease its online surveillance of China, and has requested that the US clarify its actions, the spokesman added.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich stated at a press conference on Monday that there was no evidence that the information had been used maliciously by whoever committed the hack.