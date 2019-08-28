UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Gov't Debt Ratio Rises On Expanding Pro-growth Spending

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:19 PM

Chinese gov't debt ratio rises on expanding pro-growth spending

The Chinese government's leverage ratio edged up in the second quarter of 2019 amid efforts to support economic growth and improve weak links

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):The Chinese government's leverage ratio edged up in the second quarter of 2019 amid efforts to support economic growth and improve weak links.

The end-June debt ratio for the government rose to 38.5 percent, up 0.8 percentage points from the end of March and 1.5 percentage points from the end of 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Institution for Finance & Development (NIFD), a government think tank.

The pickup was mainly driven by local governments' debt ratio, which rose to 22 percent at the end of June from 20.4 percent at the end of 2018. Debt ratio of the central government dipped 0.04 percentage points during the period, it said.

Local governments issued 2.8 trillion yuan (395 billion U.S. dollars) of new bonds in the first half of 2019, accounting for 70.7 percent of the annual local government debt quota. Most of the new bonds were used to finance major projects including shantytown renovation, transport infrastructure, rural vitalization and water conservation, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Despite the government debt pile-up, the NIFD said the Chinese government held adequate assets, which expanded along with the debts, and called for further loosening the purse strings to counter downward pressures.

The government bank deposits amounted to 35.1 trillion yuan at the end of June, equivalent to the combined explicit debt of the central government and local governments.

"We need to tolerate a moderate rise in leverage ratio, especially that of the central government, to support efforts in stabilizing economic growth," wrote the NIFD report.

The government should further increase its fiscal spending to let fiscal policies play the role of counter-cyclical adjustment, while improve the efficiency of fiscal funds, it said.

The country's total debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 249.5 percent at the end of June, up 0.7 percentage points from the end of March and 5.8 percentage points from the end of last year.

Related Topics

Water China Bank Tank March June 2018 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

5 minutes ago

Dollar gains 03 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

28 seconds ago

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone unveils first-ever bu ..

20 minutes ago

PCB announce penal for Pak team management's inter ..

30 seconds ago

Kremlin Not Putting Forward Any Preconditions for ..

7 minutes ago

Erdogan Interested in MiG-35 Fighter in Addition t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.