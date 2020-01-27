Chinese govt fully confident of controlling, defeating coronavirus epidemic: Hua Chunying

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:48 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chinese government is fully confident that the novel coronavirus epidemic would be brought under control and defeated as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"At present, the Chinese government is taking resolute and forceful measures to conduct scientific and effective prevention and control of the epidemic, and maintaining close cooperation with the World Health Organization and other international partners," she said in a statement issued here.

"We are fully confident that the outbreak will be brought under control and defeated as soon as possible," she added.

According to the latest data provided by the Chinese government, so far there are at least 2,761 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China and 80 people have died due to the epidemic while 51 have been cured.

The pneumonia outbreak was first reported in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, in December 2019.

Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan to inspect and guide the efforts to prevent and control the epidemic. He visited patients and medical staff at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital.

During the visit, he stressed the importance for the medical staff to protect themselves at work, and encouraged them.

The Chinese premier also visited the construction site of the new Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital, a specialized hospital for novel coronavirus patients in the western suburbs of Wuhan, and talked to the construction workers.

Wuhan authorities have suspended all exit and entry services for Chinese citizens in the city effective January 26 to 30.

The suspension is aimed at preventing and controlling the spread of the new coronavirus infection, said the bureau.

