BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Chinese government will do everything possible to support small and medium businesses amid the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"To ensure employment and people's wellbeing, we must instill confidence in over one hundred million market entities and we must do our utmost to help enterprises, particularly micro, small and medium businesses and self-employed individuals get through this challenging time," the report said.