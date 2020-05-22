UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Gov't Must Do Everything Possible To Support Small, Medium Businesses - Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:20 AM

Chinese Gov't Must Do Everything Possible to Support Small, Medium Businesses - Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Chinese government will do everything possible to support small and medium businesses amid the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"To ensure employment and people's wellbeing, we must instill confidence in over one hundred million market entities and we must do our utmost to help enterprises, particularly micro, small and medium businesses and self-employed individuals get through this challenging time," the report said.

Related Topics

China Market Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

6 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

7 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

8 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

8 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.