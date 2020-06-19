UrduPoint.com
Chinese Guard Of Honor To Take Part In Victory Parade In Moscow On June 24 - Embassy

Fri 19th June 2020

The Chinese guard of honor, including 105 servicemen, has arrived in Moscow to take part in the military parade on July 24, which is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Chinese embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday

"On June 13, a guard of honor arrived in Moscow at Sheremetyevo airport on a military special aircraft, Y-20. Aboard were 105 people from the Chinese People's Liberation Army. At the invitation of the Russian side, they will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, including rehearsals," the embassy said.

"This decision by China reflects the special and high level relationship between Russia and China in the new era, and strong mutual support," the diplomatic mission argued.

