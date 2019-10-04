Chinese, Guinean FMs exchange congratulations on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Guinean counterpart Mamadi Toure exchanged congratulatory messages on Friday to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Guinean counterpart Mamadi Toure exchanged congratulatory messages on Friday to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their countries.

In his message, Wang said China and Guinea have always shared weal and woe since the two countries established diplomatic relations, supporting each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns and enjoying efficient cooperation in economic and social development so that bilateral friendship has taken root in the hearts of their peoples.

He said he stands ready to work with Toure to take the opportunity of implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcome of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in order to bolster the China-Guinea comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and write a new chapter in China-Africa unity.

For his part, Toure said the People's Republic of China has made great achievements under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of China.

The friendly relations between the two countries continue to evolve, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, Toure said, adding that he stands ready to work with Wang to boost bilateral relations to a higher level.