UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms From 2011 To 2013 - Cybersecurity Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms From 2011 to 2013 - Cybersecurity Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) State-sponsored Chinese hackers successfully breached 13 US natural gas pipeline operators from 2011 through 2013, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced on Tuesday.

"[T]he US government identified and tracked 23 US natural gas pipeline operators targeted from 2011 to 2013 in this spearphishing and intrusion campaign," CISA said in an advisory. "[T]hirteen were confirmed compromises, three were near misses, and eight had an unknown depth of intrusion."

CISA said the US Federal government had specifically attributed the attacks to state-sponsored forces backed by the Chinese government.

"The US government has attributed this activity to Chinese state-sponsored actors. CISA and the FBI assess that these actors were specifically targeting US pipeline infrastructure for the purpose of holding US pipeline infrastructure at risk," the advisory said.

CISA and the FBI assessed that the attacks were ultimately intended to help China develop cyberattack capabilities against US pipelines to physically damage pipelines or disrupt pipeline operations, the advisory added.

Related Topics

China Gas FBI From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

48 minutes ago

Militants Fire 24 Shells in Syria's Hama, 11 Peopl ..

6 minutes ago

Some powers want to isolate Pakistan at int'l leve ..

6 minutes ago

Top Member of Myanmar's Former Ruling Party Dies o ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad receives 92 mm rain

6 minutes ago

Russia's New Checkmate Fighter Has High Export Pot ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.