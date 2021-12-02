UrduPoint.com

Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tech Companies In November - Reports

Chinese hackers are suspected of having breached four more US defense and technology companies in November, while several hundred firms use a vulnerable type of software that has already been targeted in the attacks, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a report by Palo Alto Networks

The breaches were a part of more extensive espionage activity, which the US National Security Agency has been investigating over the past several months, the report said. In early November, Palo Alto Networks reported only one victimized US organization.

Globally, a total of 13 organizations operating in such sectors as defense, health care, energy and transportation have been breached, according to the new report by the cybersecurity firm.

In the US, the firm has identified approximately 600 cases of systems using vulnerable software, including installations at 23 US universities, 14 state or local governments, and 10 health care organizations.

"This adversary has aggressively targeted organizations in the United States and elsewhere in defense, technology and other critical sectors," Ryan Olson, vice president of Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 division, told CNN.

Palo Alto Networks researchers believe the hackers' aim was to acquire permanent access to computer systems and networks in order to download sensitive data from US companies.

