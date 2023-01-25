UrduPoint.com

Chinese Hackers Conduct Cyberattack Against 12 S. Korean Academic Institutions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Chinese Hackers Conduct Cyberattack Against 12 S. Korean Academic Institutions - Reports

Websites of 12 South Korean academic institutions have been subjected to a cyberattack by a Chinese hacking group, identifying itself as the Cyber Security Team, during the Lunar New Year holidays, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea's internet security watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Websites of 12 South Korean academic institutions have been subjected to a cyberattack by a Chinese hacking group, identifying itself as the Cyber Security Team, during the Lunar New Year holidays, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea's internet security watchdog.

The incident occurred on Sunday, with most of the affected institutions' websites still unavailable for access on Wednesday morning, the news agency said, adding that the cyberattack did not cause serious damage.

According to the Korea Internet and Security Agency, some departments of Jeju University and the Korea National University of education, as well as the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy, were among the victims.

The Chinese hacking group threatened to disclose 54 gigabytes of compromised data allegedly taken from the networks of 70 South Korean educational institutions that it had hacked from Saturday-Tuesday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

