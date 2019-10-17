UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ham Producer Launches Plant Based Patties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Chinese ham producer launches plant based patties

Chinese ham producer Jinzi said Wednesday that it is capable of producing plant-based meat with similar flavor and nutrients as real meat

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese ham producer Jinzi said Wednesday that it is capable of producing plant-based meat with similar flavor and nutrients as real meat.

By extracting plant proteins from soybeans, peas, wheat and other vegetables and grains, the faux meat was claimed to be cholesterol-free and contain no animal hormones or antibiotics, according to Ma Xiaozhong, CTO and chief engineer of the company.

The company has obtained a food production license for its new plant-based product, and a total of 1,000 beef-flavored artificial patties had been sold out online in a nine-day presale, he added.

Located in the city of Jinhua in east China's Zhejiang Province, dubbed "the hometown of Chinese ham," Jinzi has been working together with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences on meat alternatives since July.

The meat processor is able to produce five tonnes of plant-based meat products a day and has developed pork-flavored artificial patties and meatballs.

Related Topics

China Company Jinhua July From Wheat

Recent Stories

Brexit: DUP rejects deal 'as things stand' as PM h ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on profit-taking

5 minutes ago

European Council May Discuss Possible Brexit Delay ..

5 minutes ago

Brick kilns to close from Nov 1 ahead of smog seas ..

5 minutes ago

Man decorates car for Royal couple

16 minutes ago

NATO cannot 'make it' without Turkey

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.