Chinese Health Authorities Confirm 11 New Coronavirus Cases, All Coming From Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Chinese health commission on Thursday announced that 11 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected within its borders over the past 24 hours, all of them imported from abroad.

Four of those cases are asymptomatic while the rest are experiencing the infection in a mild form, the commission said in its daily update.

With no new fatalities and 62 currently active cases, according to the commission's charts, the total number of infected in the People's Republic now stands at 83,057 of whom 78,361 have recovered while 4,634 have died.

Since early April, Chinese health authorities began counting asymptomatic cases among their overall tally. Over the past day, 29 people were released from under medical observation with suspected asymptomatic infection, while 129 people remain under observation.

China was the first victim of the coronavirus scourge, with its central city of Wuhan becoming the first epicenter of the outbreak. The pandemic has since slowed to a trickle with most cases coming in from abroad.

