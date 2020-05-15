UrduPoint.com
Chinese Health Commission Refutes Claims Of Denying WHO Access To Wuhan Laboratory

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:36 PM

China has never received any request from the World Health Organization (WHO) to attend any laboratory in the country, therefore claims of China's denial of access to the laboratory in Wuhan are not true, the ombudsman of the international affairs department of China's National Health Commission said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) China has never received any request from the World Health Organization (WHO) to attend any laboratory in the country, therefore claims of China's denial of access to the laboratory in Wuhan are not true, the ombudsman of the international affairs department of China's National Health Commission said on Friday.

His comment came amid Washington's continuing claims that COVID-19 could be created in a laboratory of a Wuhan virology institute and then leaked. The institute has rejected the accusations. The WHO has also said it has no reasons to think that the virus was created artificially.

"The WHO has never sent any request to attend any lab, so claims of our denial to the WHO access to Wuhan are not true," Li Mingzhu said at a briefing, when asked whether China has denied the WHO access to the Wuhan laboratory.

