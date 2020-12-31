Chinese, Hong Kong Stock Markets Rise Over General Optimism - Trading Data

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets are rising on the last day of the year over general optimism linked to hope of global economic recovery in 2021, according to trading data.

As of 04:41 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.83 percent, reaching 3442.79 points, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.

94 percent, reaching 2310.16 points, while the Hang Seng index gained 0,31 percent, reaching the 27231.13 point mark.

The growth of the Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets is facilitated by the rise in risk sentiment in the market. The optimism is driven by the gradual start of coronavirus vaccination in the world, as well as hopes for the stabilization of the US economy.