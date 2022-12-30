Chinese, Hong Kong Stock Markets Sink at Highest Rate Since 2018, 2011 Respectively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets are dropping ahead of the last day of the year at the record high rates since 2018 and 2011, respectively, according to trading data on Friday.

China's Shanghai Composite index and Shenzhen Composite index plummeted by 15.

1% and 21.9%, respectively, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index dropped by 15.3%.

At the end of the trading day, the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.51%, reaching 3089.26 points, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.37%, reaching 1975.61 points, while the Hang Seng index gained 0,44%, reaching the 19827.5 point mark.