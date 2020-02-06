UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Hospitals Discharge 1,153 Recovered Patients Of Coronavirus Infection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:38 PM

Chinese hospitals discharge 1,153 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

A total of 1,153 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, Chinese health authorities announced Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A total of 1,153 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, Chinese health authorities announced Thursday.

Wednesday saw 261 people walk out of the hospital after recovery, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 563 people had died of the disease and 28,018 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.

Related Topics

China Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Firm ARLI SPETSTECHNIKA Might Work on Infr ..

40 seconds ago

LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar M ..

11 minutes ago

Suspected Car-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem Injures ..

41 seconds ago

China reports 3,694 new confirmed cases of novel c ..

44 seconds ago

South Koreato invest 385 bln won in research and ..

45 seconds ago

Hanyu follows Olympic blueprint in 'Super Slam' bi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.