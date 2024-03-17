Chinese Hybrid Rice Harvested At Brunei Farm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Brunei held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the harvest of a Chinese hybrid rice experimental field, according to the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) of Brunei.
The ceremony was held at Lekiun Agricultural Development Area where a variety of rice for non-irrigation paddy farms was harvested. The seedlings of three rice varieties were planted on Dec. 14 last year as part of a suitability study to develop the local paddy industry using high-yielding hybrids from China, local daily Borneo Bulletin reported on Sunday.
"The harvest today is a good start for the two countries to deepen cooperation on hybrid rice. In the future, China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Brunei in terms of hybrid rice seeds and expert guidance, and provide more support," said Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo.
The MPRT, through the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, is teaming up with Hunan Hybrid Rice Research Center in China to find rice hybrids suitable for the conditions in Brunei, in particular non-irrigated farms, Borneo Bulletin reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
21 dead, 38 injured in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan7 seconds ago
-
1 dead, 37 injured in bus accident in Sri Lanka22 seconds ago
-
Four dead in southwest China forest fires26 seconds ago
-
UK brass band keeps miners' legacy burning, 40 years after strike40 minutes ago
-
21 dead in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan: provincial official50 minutes ago
-
Rural clinic offers respite for priced out Zimbabwean patients1 hour ago
-
Trump hails election as 'most important date' in US history1 hour ago
-
Ukraine strike on refinery left one dead, Russia says2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz faces Medvedev for Indian Wells title after stopping Sinner streak2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated3 hours ago
-
China's UN envoy pays farewell call on Ambassador Munir Akram3 hours ago
-
Curry hot in injury return as Warriors beat Lakers, Davis hurt3 hours ago