TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) A hydrographic vessel of the Chinese naval forces has passed through Japan's territorial waters, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Around 11.00 p.m. (14:00 GMT) on April 26 west of Kuchinoerabu-jima Island, a Chinese naval hydrographic vessel entered our country's territorial waters. Then around 2.10 a.m.

on April 27 (17:10 GMT on April 26) the named vessel exited our territorial waters near the southern part of Yakushima Island and headed southeast," the ministry said in a statement.

Tokyo has shared its concern over the incident with Beijing using diplomatic channels, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing.

"Japan is closely monitoring the movement of Chinese warships and remains vigilant," Matsuno said.

Last similar appearance of a Chinese military hydrographic vessel in Japanese territorial waters was detected last November.