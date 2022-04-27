UrduPoint.com

Chinese Hydrographic Warship Passes Through Japan's Territorial Waters - Tokyo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Chinese Hydrographic Warship Passes Through Japan's Territorial Waters - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) A hydrographic vessel of the Chinese naval forces has passed through Japan's territorial waters, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Around 11.00 p.m. (14:00 GMT) on April 26 west of Kuchinoerabu-jima Island, a Chinese naval hydrographic vessel entered our country's territorial waters. Then around 2.10 a.m.

on April 27 (17:10 GMT on April 26) the named vessel exited our territorial waters near the southern part of Yakushima Island and headed southeast," the ministry said in a statement.

Tokyo has shared its concern over the incident with Beijing using diplomatic channels, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing.

"Japan is closely monitoring the movement of Chinese warships and remains vigilant," Matsuno said.

Last similar appearance of a Chinese military hydrographic vessel in Japanese territorial waters was detected last November.

Related Topics

China Beijing Japan April November Cabinet P

Recent Stories

PCB and CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in ..

PCB and CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in May

26 minutes ago
 Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers Revolutionary Camera E ..

Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers Revolutionary Camera Experiences, and is now availab ..

41 minutes ago
 Carrefour Pakistan Invests PKR 1 Billion Towards T ..

Carrefour Pakistan Invests PKR 1 Billion Towards Two New Stores

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: ..

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.