Open Menu

Chinese Hydropower Wisdom To Fuel Kurram Tangi Dam Development

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Chinese hydropower wisdom to fuel Kurram Tangi Dam development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A hydropower technology and management training course for water conservancy professionals from Pakistan was concluded at Shandong Water Conservancy Vocational College (SDWCVC) on August 2. China’s experience and wisdom on engineering operation management, water conservancy technology application, and innovative practices were shared with Pakistan for application in the Kurram Tangi Dam during the 28-day training.

Aligned with the actual needs of Pakistan's hydropower development, the training covered five core modules: mechanical and electrical equipment, electrical and automation systems, hydraulic structures and design, dam operation safety management, and on-site practice of hydropower stations.

Additionally, the trainees visited seven hydropower project sites including the Changgou Pumping Station on the Shandong Main Line of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, as well as three hydropower enterprises such as Shandong Yimeng Pumped Storage Co.

, Ltd, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

“Kurram Tangi Dam is a key energy project in Pakistan. We hope that through this training, effective and sustainable operation and maintenance technologies from China can be brought to our country. This training served as a starting point to open a new chapter for China and Pakistan to deepen friendship and pursue common development in the hydropower sector,” Pakistani expert Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry said.

According to Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Kurram Tangi Dam, located in North Waziristan district of KP province, has an installed capacity of 18.4 MW and an annual energy output of 79 GWh.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on passing of ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawaher bin ..

3 minutes ago
 Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah Univ ..

Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah University City

18 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for ..

Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices

19 minutes ago
 DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed As ..

DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president

25 minutes ago
 Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Baye ..

Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich

33 minutes ago
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on ..

UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday

33 minutes ago
 Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract ..

Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes pre ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

1 hour ago
 Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World