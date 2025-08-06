Chinese Hydropower Wisdom To Fuel Kurram Tangi Dam Development
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A hydropower technology and management training course for water conservancy professionals from Pakistan was concluded at Shandong Water Conservancy Vocational College (SDWCVC) on August 2. China’s experience and wisdom on engineering operation management, water conservancy technology application, and innovative practices were shared with Pakistan for application in the Kurram Tangi Dam during the 28-day training.
Aligned with the actual needs of Pakistan's hydropower development, the training covered five core modules: mechanical and electrical equipment, electrical and automation systems, hydraulic structures and design, dam operation safety management, and on-site practice of hydropower stations.
Additionally, the trainees visited seven hydropower project sites including the Changgou Pumping Station on the Shandong Main Line of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, as well as three hydropower enterprises such as Shandong Yimeng Pumped Storage Co.
, Ltd, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.
“Kurram Tangi Dam is a key energy project in Pakistan. We hope that through this training, effective and sustainable operation and maintenance technologies from China can be brought to our country. This training served as a starting point to open a new chapter for China and Pakistan to deepen friendship and pursue common development in the hydropower sector,” Pakistani expert Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry said.
According to Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Kurram Tangi Dam, located in North Waziristan district of KP province, has an installed capacity of 18.4 MW and an annual energy output of 79 GWh.
