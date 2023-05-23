Chinese Immigrants Sue Florida Over Law Banning Certain Foreigners From Buying Land - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A leading US civil liberties group filed a lawsuit on Monday against authorities in Florida in an attempt to block a new law that would limit Chinese and other nationals from buying land in the state.

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation to restrict citizens of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria from buying farmland or other land near US military bases.

"We're suing Florida over a discriminatory property law that blocks most immigrants from China, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia, and North Korea from buying homes in much of the state. The law singles out Chinese people for the harshest restrictions and penalties," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said via Twitter.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of four Chinese immigrants and a real estate brokerage firm in Florida that primarily serves clients of Chinese decent.

"This lawsuit challenges a new Florida law, SB264, that imposes discriminatory prohibitions on the ownership and purchase of real property based on race, ethnicity, alienage, and national origin ” and imposes especially draconian restrictions on people from China," the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the legislation would force Chinese immigrants to cancel purchases of new homes and register their existing properties with the state under threat of severe penalties.

The complaint argues that the new law stigmatizes Chinese immigrants and their communities, and casts suspicion over anyone of Chinese descent who seeks to buy land in Florida.

The state legislation is slated to take effect on July 1 unless it is blocked by a court.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Investment Security recently proposed a new rule that would require foreign individuals and companies to seek government approval to buy land near eight military bases in the United States, following an attempt by a Chinese firm to build a plant near an Air Force base. The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register, would require the US government to approve attempts by foreign entities to purchase property within 100 miles of eight military bases.