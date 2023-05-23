UrduPoint.com

Chinese Immigrants Sue Florida Over Law Banning Certain Foreigners From Buying Land - ACLU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Chinese Immigrants Sue Florida Over Law Banning Certain Foreigners From Buying Land - ACLU

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A leading US civil liberties group filed a lawsuit on Monday against authorities in Florida in an attempt to block a new law that would limit Chinese and other nationals from buying land in the state.

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation to restrict citizens of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria from buying farmland or other land near US military bases.

"We're suing Florida over a discriminatory property law that blocks most immigrants from China, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia, and North Korea from buying homes in much of the state. The law singles out Chinese people for the harshest restrictions and penalties," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said via Twitter.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of four Chinese immigrants and a real estate brokerage firm in Florida that primarily serves clients of Chinese decent.

"This lawsuit challenges a new Florida law, SB264, that imposes discriminatory prohibitions on the ownership and purchase of real property based on race, ethnicity, alienage, and national origin ” and imposes especially draconian restrictions on people from China," the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the legislation would force Chinese immigrants to cancel purchases of new homes and register their existing properties with the state under threat of severe penalties.

The complaint argues that the new law stigmatizes Chinese immigrants and their communities, and casts suspicion over anyone of Chinese descent who seeks to buy land in Florida.

The state legislation is slated to take effect on July 1 unless it is blocked by a court.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Investment Security recently proposed a new rule that would require foreign individuals and companies to seek government approval to buy land near eight military bases in the United States, following an attempt by a Chinese firm to build a plant near an Air Force base. The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register, would require the US government to approve attempts by foreign entities to purchase property within 100 miles of eight military bases.

Related Topics

Governor Syria Iran Russia China Twitter Buy Florida United States North Korea Cuba Venezuela July From Government Race Court

Recent Stories

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

13 minutes ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

58 minutes ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

1 hour ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

1 hour ago
 10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.