UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Speak For Peaceful Settlement Of Border Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Speak for Peaceful Settlement of Border Dispute

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, have called for the peaceful settlement of the border dispute, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Both ministers are currently in Moscow to attend the meeting defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) nations. The bilateral meeting was requested by Wei.

"The parties must scrupulously fulfill the important agreements reached by [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and [Indian] Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and firmly insist on the resolution of problems via dialogue and consultations," Wei said after the talks.

He expressed hope that the Indian party would respect the bilateral agreements; refrain from provocations, crossing the line of control and any other steps that may escalate the border tensions.

"The sides must take joint efforts and narrow their positions, promote the quick de-escalation of the current situation as well as ensure peace and stability near the Chinese-Indian border," Wei noted.

In turn, Singh stressed the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the border area as well as keeping communications channels between diplomats and the military open.

The minister hopes that the countries would manage to ensure the full separation of forces, avoid the steps that may de-escalate the situation as well as prevent the differences turning into conflicts.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations resulting in the troops of both countries returning to their initial positions.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister Moscow Line Of Control China Narendra Modi May Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

8 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

10 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

10 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

9 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

9 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.