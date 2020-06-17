UrduPoint.com
Chinese, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Border Tensions - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:48 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss the recent altercation between troops on the border, the Chinese Foreign Minsitry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss the recent altercation between troops on the border, the Chinese Foreign Minsitry said.

"A phone conversation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar took place on June 17," the ministry said.

The Chinese foreign minister said that "the risky actions of the Indian military were a serious violation of the agreements reached by the sides on the border issue, as well as a serious breach of the norms of international relations," adding that "China expresses strong protest to India.

"

China is demanding that India investigate the altercation on the border, punish the guilty, stop all provocations, and avoid any such incidents in the future, Wang Yi said.

According to Beijing, the two sides agreed to find a fair solution to the situation on the border.

