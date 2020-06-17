UrduPoint.com
Chinese, Indian Foreign Ministers Discuss Border Clash: Beijing

Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:46 PM

Chinese, Indian foreign ministers discuss border clash: Beijing

The foreign ministers of China and India held telephone talks over a deadly border clash on Wednesday, agreeing to "cool down" tensions as soon as possible, Beijing said

Both sides agreed to "deal fairly" with the events in the Galwan Valley and maintain peace in borderareas, China's foreign ministry said.

Both sides agreed to "deal fairly" with the events in the Galwan Valley and maintain peace in borderareas, China's foreign ministry said.

