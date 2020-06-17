Chinese, Indian foreign ministers discuss border clash: Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

The foreign ministers of China and India held telephone talks over a deadly border clash on Wednesday, agreeing to "cool down" tensions as soon as possible, Beijing said

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The foreign ministers of China and India held telephone talks over a deadly border clash on Wednesday, agreeing to "cool down" tensions as soon as possible, Beijing said.

Both sides agreed to "deal fairly" with the events in the Galwan Valley and maintain peace in borderareas, China's foreign ministry said.