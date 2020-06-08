Chinese, Indian Military Agree to Prevent Escalation of Border Disputes - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The armed forces of China and India have agreed during their weekend negotiations to refrain from turning their border disputes into a conflict and maintain peace and tranquility at the border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

Scuffles between Indian and Chinese border guards took place in May in the vicinity of Pangong Lake, located in the Ladakh region, prompting both sides to increase their military presence. On June 6, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, met with Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region, to discuss the situation. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and carry on military and diplomatic contacts.

"The sides have consulted on the settlement of the recent events at the border, [and] on the issue on maintaining peace and stability in the border districts," the spokesperson said.

She has added that Beijing and New Delhi are maintaining close contacts via military and diplomatic channels.

"The sides have reached an agreement on how to implement the important consensus of two countries' leaders and prevent turning disagreement into a conflict, maintain peace and tranquility in the border regions as well as create a favorable environment for healthy and stable development of the bilateral relations," Hua added.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations.