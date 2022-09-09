Chinese, Indian Troops Disengagement in Ladakh to Finish by September 12 - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) A new stage of disengagement of Chinese-Indian forces on the border in Ladakh in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs will be completed by September 12 as the sides have vowed to "strictly" observe the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and respect the status quo, Indian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"As per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on 08 September 2022 at 08:30 hrs and will be completed by 12 September 2022. The two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

All temporary structures and other infrastructure established in the area by both sides will be "dismantled and mutually verified," and the "land-forms" will be restored to pre-stand-off period by both sides, the statement read.

"The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo," the ministry said.

The tensions in the disputed Ladakh between China and India escalated in May 2020. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing prompted New Delhi to increase its military presence on the border. In an attempt to reduce tensions, New Delhi and Beijing launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed in February 2021. Since 2020, 16 rounds of talks have taken place, yielding mixed results.