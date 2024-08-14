Chinese Internet Giant Tencent Says Net Profits Up 82% In Q2
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chinese internet giant Tencent on Wednesday announced an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020.
The Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that net profit hit $6.7 billion in April-June, compared with $3.7 billion in the same period last year.
Its sales rose by eight percent year-on-year to $22.5 billion.
"Our second quarter 2024 results demonstrated the strengths of our platform plus content strategy," the firm said in the filing.
"Looking forward, we continue to invest in our platforms and technologies including AI, enabling us to create new business value and better serve user needs," it added.
Tencent is one of the most valuable players in China's tech industry, operating the country's ubiquitous messaging and services "super-app" WeChat as well as diverse offerings across gaming, cloud computing and content streaming.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.6 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election6 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot7 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden7 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry7 hours ago