Chinese-invested economic zone in Cambodia registers trade increase of 38 pct in H1

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The value of imports and exports passing through the Chinese-invested Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) in Cambodia reached 1.37 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half of 2022, up 38 percent year on year, said an operator's report on Monday.

Situated in the southwestern coastal province of Preah Sihanouk, the SSEZ is the country's largest industrial zone in terms of size and occupancy.

"In the face of the continuous challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the SSEZ has carried out practical and meticulous pandemic prevention measures, steadily promoted the development and maintained the momentum of growth," the report said.

"The growth in the first half of this year reflects the resilience of the zone's development, and it has made new contributions to local economic and social development," it added.