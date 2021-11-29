UrduPoint.com

Chinese Investor Files $4.5Bln Int'l Arbitration Against Ukrainian Gov't Over Prejudice

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:13 PM

Chinese Investor Files $4.5Bln Int'l Arbitration Against Ukrainian Gov't Over Prejudice

Beijing Skyrizon, a Chinese investor company of the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, has filed a suit with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague demanding $4.5 billion in damages for Ukraine's violation of an investment agreement with China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Beijing Skyrizon, a Chinese investor company of the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, has filed a suit with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague demanding $4.5 billion in damages for Ukraine's violation of an investment agreement with China.

According to the claim statement, the company has been suffering damages both in Ukraine and China "as a result of the Ukrainian government's unfair attitude toward Chinese investors over the past five years and unceasing application of unlawful measures."

"According to the Joint Ukrainian-Chinese communique, which came into force on October 31, 1992, Chinese investors demanded to recognize Ukraine as violating the bilateral investment agreement and pay the complainants full compensation for all losses incurred in the amount of more than 4.

5 billion US Dollars," Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment said.

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Chinese investors of Motor Sich, including one China national and four Chinese companies, Beijing Skyrizon among them.

In March, the Ukrainian government nationalized Motor Sich, of which Beijing Skyrizon used to be a shareholder. The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded by demanding that Ukraine respect the lawful rights of Chinese investors after the unilateral return of the company under state ownership with all its assets and shares.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Company Beijing January March October All Government Agreement Industry Billion Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh ..

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh all out at 157

12 minutes ago
 IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police ..

IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

14 minutes ago
 Emiratis recall all meanings of loyalty and utmost ..

Emiratis recall all meanings of loyalty and utmost belonging and giving: UAQ Rul ..

33 minutes ago
 Nations are built by sacrifices of their loyal son ..

Nations are built by sacrifices of their loyal sons: RAK Ruler

48 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik stun fans in Karachi

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik stun fans in Karachi

56 minutes ago
 Rosneft Offers Russia, China to Eye Joint Developm ..

Rosneft Offers Russia, China to Eye Joint Development of Technologies in Oil, Ga ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.