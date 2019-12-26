Chinese Investors Hold Negotiations on Buying Ship for Crimea Cruises - Lawmaker

A Chinese tourism company considers acquiring a ship to organize cruises between Russia's Crimea and the Krasnodar territory, the chairman of the Crimean parliament's tourism committee, Alexey Chernyak, said on Thursday

"[Chinese investors] consider buying a cruise ship that would sail along the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Territory and the Crimean coast. The company is not poor, every year they send up to 5 million tourists from China, so they see great potential in Crimea, and they are very interested in this business," Chernyak said.

According to the official, a meeting with investors from China was held in the Crimean parliament. Chinese entrepreneurs were also interested in organizing a yacht business. Foreign guests emphasized the absence of competition on the promising opportunities on the peninsula.

The first cruise ship between Krasnodar Territory and Crimea set sail in June 2017 from Sochi. The route also includes Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.