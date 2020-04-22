Chinese Investors Interested in Russian Biomedical Start-Ups - Skolkovo Incubator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Investors from China have shown interest in Russian biomedical technology, Yuri Saprykin, the vice president for the regional and international development of the Skolkovo Foundation start-up incubator, told Sputnik on Wednesday, following the first series of online meetings with potential partners from China.

Five Skolkovo companies Gero, Intersan Plus, SensorTech, Intellogic LLC and DRD Biotech held online meetings with representatives of Hyfinity Medical Fund, Beijing's center for support of industry and business, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and other potential investors from April 15-18.

"Following a pitch session stable contacts were established, [and] several one-on-one meetings took place. A number of funds went to consult with their investment committees. I think we will be receiving feedback from the Chinese partners in the coming weeks," Saprykin said.

He also described several successful interactions between Russian companies and Chinese investors.

"SensorTech company has received a piece of advice from an investor from Hyfinity Medical Fund to build a prototype in China and thus cut the production costs that will help sales in China," Saprykin said, adding that the center offered to help with looking for potential partners.

DRD Biotech has agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the Hyfinity Medical Fund, he said.

"The investor is also ready to present the project to their partners in Switzerland," Saprykin said.

China and Russia have accelerated their cooperation in various high-tech areas, including biomedical technology, in recent years, designating 2020 and 2021 as years of scientific and technological innovation.